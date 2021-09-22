Parliamentary Committee of Privileges should probe whether a senior Minister had blocked MP for Teluk Intan from presiding over the afternoon session of Monday’s parliamentary meeting

The Parliamentary Committee of Privileges should probe whether a senior Minister had blocked the Member of Parliament for Teluk Intan, Nga Kor Ming, from presiding over the afternoon session of Monday’s parliamentary meeting.

Yesterday, the MP for Puchong Gobind Singh Deo had challenged the Minister for International Trade and Industries Azmin Ali to admit that he was the senior minister who blocked Ng from presiding over the afternoon session of Monday’s parliamentary meeting, but Azmin avoided the subject on the ground that it was then a question-and-answer session.

The matter should not be allowed to rest without a clear-cut answer.

The interference with the Speaker’s decision by the Executive must be regarded as a most serious matter and an unacceptable parliamentary behaviour as it affects the position and place of Parliament and a grave infringement of the doctrine of the separation of powers provided in the Constitution.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021