Khairy should explain why Malaysia has got the worst Covid-19 death figures as well as the worst BID Covid-19 death figures yesterday since he was sworn in as the new Health Minister 24 days ago on August 30?

Khairy Jamaluddin should explain why Malaysia has got the worst Covid-19 death figures as well as the worst Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 death figures yesterday since he was sworn in as the new Health Minister 24 days ago on August 30?

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 487 Covid-19 deaths including 161 Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths, the highest-ever registered for both categories which Khairy was sworn in the new Health Minister – bringing the total death toll from Covid-19 to 24,565 deaths, including 4,809 BID Covid-19 deaths.

From seeing light at the end of the tunnel with Khairy’s appointment as the new Health Minister, the light appears to have disappeared as had been experience numerous times in Malaysia in the past one year in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even without taking into account the worst number of Covid-19 deaths and BID Covid-19 deaths yesterday, Malaysia already tops the world as the No. 1 country in the category “Death in the last seven days per 1 million population”.

Malaysia’s score is 76, which overshadows the 20 countries which have more cumulative total of Covid-19 cases than Malaysia, as illustrated below:

USA – 34 India – 2 Brazil – 17 UK – 15 Russia – 38 France – 8 Turkey – 20 Iran – 32 Argentina – 17 Colombia – 5 Spain – 9 Italy – 6 Indonesia – 5 Germany – 5 Mexico – 29 Poland – 2 South Africa – 18 Philippines – 14 Ukraine – 14 Peru – 7 Malaysia – 76

Apart from mini-states and island nations, Malaysia is indisputably top of the world in daily Covid-19 deaths per million – a dubious distinction which Malaysians do not want.

Malaysia is losing out badly to Indonesia, which has more than eight times’ Malaysia’s population, in the war against Covid-19 pandemic.

For the last three weeks, daily new Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have been below 10,000 cases and in four-digit numbers while in Malaysia, we have not been able to go below 14,000 cases for the past two months and have been in five-digit numbers for over two months.

Yesterday, for instance, Indonesia reported 2,720 new Covid-19 cases while Malaysia reported 14,990 new Covid-19 cases.l

Indonesia has also improved significantly its positivity rate, from 9.3% on 1st September to 3.7% on 13th September.

Malaysia’s positivity rate is very bad. It has been more than 10% since late August and on 17th September it was as high as 14.8%, way above the 5% recommended by WHO.

Khairy cannot continue to avoid this subject.

Have we cleared the backlog of deaths in the public hospitals, and if not, when will the backlog of corpses be cleared?

