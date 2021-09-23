MySejahtera application – Vulnerable groups left out

Contrary to the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept, the government insistence on using MySejahtera App as the one and only way for all Covid-19 related functions has clearly left out many in our society, especially the senior citizens and the B40 families, who are not tech savvy and may not own a smartphone or multiple smartphones in one household.

Implement Secure Token Contact Tracing System For Our Less Tech Savvy Group

Based on the latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), anyone who wish to enter into supermarkets, convenient stalls or other retail outlets need to check in with their MySejahtera App, and display their Covid-19 risk and vaccination status before they are allowed in.

However, many senior citizens, even though they have completed the 2 dose-vaccination, are being barred from entering these premises as they do not have a smartphone that can download and use the MySejahtera App. Many of them registered for the vaccination through the dependent function of their children or grandchildren mobile phone as they themselves are still using dated mobile phones that have no online function.

Thus, we urge the government to devise and come out with an alternative that allows this segment of the society to live in the new normal even without owning a smartphone. It could be in the form of a key chain like digital token that can be carried in the pocket and enable one to scan or check in before entering any shops. With current technological advancement, I am sure we can come out with an alternative for this group of people.

As a result, due to the government insistence on relying solely on MySejahtera App for all Covid-19 related functions, many senior citizens in the country are facing basic living difficulty – they can’t go to the supermarket to buy groceries or go to the neighbourhood convenient stall to grab some food for themselves or their children. Suddenly they are facing issues cooking meals for their families and just helping families to run errands.

Similarly, many B40 families could not afford to have a smartphone for everyone in their household. As a result, the family members that do not have a smartphone with the MySejahtera App are facing the same issues as the senior citizens.

It is very unfair to tell these people that they cannot go anywhere now just because they do not have a smartphone that can download and run the MySejahtera App. It is not easy for someone who is 70 or 80 years old to switch from their tried-and-tested Nokia to a brand new smartphone. And similarly, it is also unfair to force the low income group family to have smartphone for each and everyone in the family just for having the MySejahtera App, the financial burden will be too much to bear.

This is equivalent to discrimination based on age, technology savviness and financial ability to own a smartphone!

While we have no issue with using the MySejahtera App as the main tool to assist in contact tracing or displaying Covid-19 risk status in our battle against the pandemic, at the same time, we must show empathy and compassion towards those who just do not possess a smartphone to perform the required check-in or status update. Every Malaysian matters in this national crisis, and we must not be seen being “cold blooded” and make those vulnerable groups of our community feel unwanted.

Vivian Wong Shir Yee MP for Sandakan

Media statement by Vivian Wong Shir Yee in Parliament on Thursday, 23rd September 2021