Congrats Khairy, for bringing down daily new Covid-19 cases to below 14,000 cases yesterday – first time since two months ago – and now to surmount the next hurdle to bring down daily new Covid-19 cases to below 4,000 cases as four months ago and supposed to be one of the three thresholds for transiting from Phase One of National Recovery Plan

Congratulations to Khairy Jamaluddin, the Health Minister, for bringing down daily new Covid-19 cases to below 14,000 cases yesterday – the first time since two months ago – and now to surmount the next hurdle to bring down daily new Covid-19 cases to below 4,000 cases as four months ago and which was supposed to be one of the three thresholds for transiting from Phase One of the National Recovery Plan announced by the former Prime Minister on 15th June 2021.

There is also the good news of daily Covid-19 deaths plunging from 487 deaths (including 161 Brought-in-Dead BID deaths) on Tuesday to 116 Covid-19 deaths (with only 29 BID deaths) yesterday.

I have been pressing Khairy for the last few days to explain the actual position with regard to Covid-19 deaths, especially with the huge backlog of corpses in the government hospitals which have not been analysed and undergone a post-mortem, as the issue is shrouded in great mystery and gravely affected the government’ and Khairy’s credibility on Covid-19 data in Malaysia.

This is as good a time as any for Khairy to come clean about the actual situation of Covid-19 deaths which goes back to the period under the previous Health Minister.

In the process, Khairy should explain why the new website, CovidNow, was only updated well past 6 am this morning, resulting in the Worldometer website updating its Malaysia data on Covid-19 deaths yesterday only at 7 am today.

There are those who claim that Malaysia is a success story in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

If having the longest Covid-19 wave the world – going on for a year and still without any sign of subsiding – and causing two million Covid-19 cases and nearly 25,000 Covid-19 deaths (including about 5,000 BID Covid-19 deaths), and catapulting Malaysia to the top of the world to be No. 1 country in “Death in the last seven days per 1 million population” (except for mini-states and tiny island nations) is a success story, we clearly have a different story of what constitutes a “success story”.

Two days go, China, which was the world’s No. 1 country with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, fell another place to be ranked No. 110 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, while Malaysia will overtake another country tomorrow to be ranked world’s top No. 20 when we were No.89 when we celebrated our 63rd National Day last year.

Which country is the success story in the war against Covid-19 pandemic?

I won’t waste time on such intellectual pygmies.

The Covid-19 pandemic is an existential threat to Malaysia.

The primary reason for the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri and Pakatan Harapan leaders is the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the time for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics to unite and overcome this common but invisible enemy, the coronavirus which has wrought such havoc on the lives and livelihoods of Malaysians and damaged the national fabric of Malaysia whether homes, schools, universities, factories or offices.

The DAP is a Malaysian patriotic party owing loyalty, love and dedication to all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics.

This is why the DAP will go all out to co-operate to ensure that Malaysia wins the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, as the alternative is unthinkable, but we will be unsparing in our criticisms where things go wrong.

Let me be frank – the only redeeming feature of the Cabinet of the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri, is the appointment of Khairy Jamaluddin as the new Health Minister.

All Malaysians want Khairy Jamaluddin to succeed in winning the war against the Covid-19 pandemic which poses an existential threat to Malaysia and I am not shy to say that I am no exception.

I will be unsparing in my views and criticisms of Khairy in the war against Covid-19 pandemic, not because I want him to fail but because I want him to succeed!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 24th September 2021