Time to stop the blame and start to end the pandemic

I refer to the news published by The Malaysian Insight on the 23rd of September 2021 : https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/s/340857

Titled: Don’t just blame me for vaccine shortage in Penang, says health exco

I would like to request that the Penang State Exco for Health, Agrotechnology, Food Safety and Rural Development please stop commenting about the blame for the vaccine shortage in Penang. While we are united as the Pakatan Harapan government, there’s always room for constructive criticism and job improvements especially now while we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic. People expect us to work harder to find solutions.

I had raised to the Health Exco in the recent Penang State Assembly on the need to go forward for the safety of Penangites regardless or not whether the federal government was moving. Now whatever had happened, has happened. We now have to do more for the Covid-19 patients who are fighting hard against the virus whether it is about vaccinations or medical supplies and infrastructure. The Backbenchers are also fighting hard to ensure that the welfare, health and infrastructure of their respective constituents are taken care of as well in this difficult time.

Recently, the Penang Chief Minister YAB Chow Kon Yeow appointed YB Phee Boon Poh, the Penang State Exco for Welfare and the Environment to lead the Penang Emergency Response team in regards to Covid-19 and the MP of Bukit Mertajam YB Steven Sim was appointed by the Minister of Health to be the Penang-Putrajaya coordinator for all matters in regards to Covid-19 as well. It is time to close ranks for the sake of the health of Penangites. I ask that the Health Exco put aside the what has already happened and concentrate on the future together in working together with YB Phee and YB Steven. Already the number of new cases has gone down so we must carry on until the virus is no longer a lethal threat.

Saving lives of Penangites are our responsibility so enough of talking about blame. Let’s carry on working.

Lee Chun Kit SA for Pulau Tikus

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Friday, 24th September 2021