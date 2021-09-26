Khairy’s ten challenges in the Covid-19 pandemic on Budget 2022 Day in Parliament on Oct. 29

Yesterday, Malaysia sets two new dubious records in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Firstly, we “improved” our world ranking to No. 20 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases with 13,899 daily new Covid-19 cases and secondly, we passed the 25,000-mark for Covid-19 deaths, as we have a cumulative total of 25,159 deaths after yesterday’s daily 228 Covid-19 deaths.

Can we slow down the load of new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths so that by Budget 2022 Day on Oct. 29, Malaysia would not be ranked No 19 among nations with the most cumulative total of 2.7 million Covid-19 cases with close to 32,000 deaths?

This is the challenge to the new Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri and the new Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin.

Yesterday, we ranked the world’s No.8 in daily new Covid-19 cases and No. 7 in daily Covid-19 deaths.

Khairy has ten challenges by Budget 2022 Day in Parliament on Oct. 29, 2021:

To remove Malaysia from the world’s Top 20 countries for daily new Covid-19 cases; To remove Malaysia from the world’s Top 20 countries for daily Covid-19 deaths; To ensure that in the category “Deaths per 1 million population”, Malaysia does not top Asia and ASEAN except for mini-states and tiny island nations; To ensure that Malaysia does not reach 2.7 million Covid-19 cases by Budget 2022 Day; To ensure that Malaysia does not come near 32,000 deaths as cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths by Budget 2022 Day; To ensure that Malaysia never gets to be ranked No. 19 among nations in the world for cumulative total of Covid-19 cases; To ensure that Malaysia falls out of the ranking among the world’s Top 40 countries for cumulative total of Covid-19 cases; To bring down daily new Covid-19 cases to three digit figures; To bring the Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths to single-digit figures; To bring daily Covid-19 death to single-digit figures.

The ball is in Khairy’s court.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Sunday, 26th September 2021