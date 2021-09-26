Both MACC and the police must come clean on the loss of corruption case items involving USD 6 million cash

Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s defence of the beleaguered Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki is contrary to rule of law, good governance, transparency, public integrity and accountability. Azam Baki has come under intense public pressure to go on leave to ensure that there is no interference in the MACC’s investigations following the arrest of three senior MACC officers for abuse of power and malpractice over the loss of case items amounting to US$6 million (RM25 million) belonging to former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

This has triggered negative perception and public suspicion of interference at the highest levels, when the MACC officers who were allegedly involved in the loss of case items, were remanded 12 days ago and MACC only issued an official statement after the remand period ended. This contrasts with the practice of MACC deliberately and quickly leaking to the media information of opposition politicians who had refused to support the government, that they have been arrested or will be charged in court at a later date.

For this reason, Azam Baki must go on leave when he is seen as the stumbling block to an independent and lawful investigation without fear or favour and free from any interference. How can MACC be trusted to investigate itself over such criminal wrongdoings? Further this matter should be handled by the police when theft does not come under MACC’s jurisdiction but is handled by the police. If this is so, then MACC has no right to investigate police corruption which should be left to the police to investigate itself.

This USD 6 million scandal has further entrenched and deepened lack of public confidence in the integrity and credibility of MACC to conduct corruption investigations impartially free from interference. This is highlighted by MACC’s dismal record of repeated failures to act against alleged corruption by politicians who support the government, whilst being a willing participant to be weaponised as a tool to persecute opposition politicians.

Whilst we await Wan Junaidi’s discussion with the Prime Minister on the status of Azam Baki as MACC chief, both MACC and the police must come clean on the loss of corruption case items involving USD 6 million cash.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 26th September 2021