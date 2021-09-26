Applications for 2022/2023 Chevening Scholarship are now open

The United Kingdom’s Chevening Scholarship programme is now in its 37th year, providing invaluable opportunities for outstanding emerging leaders and professionals from all over the world to undertake a 1-year taught postgraduate study leading to a Masters qualification in the UK. Since its inception in 1982, over 1,800 Chevening scholars have benefitted from this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

As this prestigious scholarship award covers the full cost of tuition fees, a monthly living allowance, a return airfare and other sundry allowances, I am more than pleased to lend my support in encouraging Penang’s best talents to seize this opportunity. I have also been informed by the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur that 41 Malaysians were chosen for the 2021 cohort, including a Penangite who is pursuing a Masters in psychology. Penang has also seen 4 scholars selected for the 2019 cohort, and 5 scholars for the 2020 cohort across a diverse range of fields.

Areas of interest to be considered for the 2022 cohort include but not limited to – Climate Change, Sustainable Development, Science and Engineering, Rule of Law, Human Rights, Conflict Prevention & Resolution, Foreign & Security Policy, Good Governance, Counter-Terrorism, Cyber Security, Migration Issues and Islamic Finance.

Eligible individuals should be Malaysian citizens, fluent in English, possess an undergraduate degree as well as the potential to become future leaders, decision makers and opinion formers. While there is no age limit, applicants must also have a minimum 2 years of professional experience.

The application deadline for the 2022/2023 Chevening Scholarship will be on 2 November 2021. Further information relating to this scholarship award and link to the Chevening electronic application form are accessible vide www.chevening.org/malaysia.

I am most hopeful that more Malaysians, particularly Penangites, will strive to be part of the Chevening global community and contribute towards our nation-building efforts in their chosen fields. All the best in your Chevening journey!

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

Media statement by Chow Kon Yeow in KOMTAR, George Town on Sunday, 26th September 2021