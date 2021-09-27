Again Congrats to Khairy for the 13,104 Covid-19 cases yesterday, hoping it will lead to less than 10,000 daily new Covid-19 cases from October 1 and four-digit daily new Covid-19 cases by 2022 Budget Day on Oct. 29

Again congrats to Khairy Jamaluddin for the 13,104 Covid-19 cases yesterday, hoping it will lead to less than 10,000 daily new Covid-19 cases from October 1 and four-digit daily new Covid-19 cases by 2022 Budget Day on Oct. 29, 2021.

As I congratulated Khairy last Friday when Malaysia for the first time in two months fell below the 14,000 daily new Covid-19 cases last Thursday, I said the Health Minster’s “next hurdle” was to bring down daily new Covid-19 cases to below 4,000 cases as it was announced by the former Prime Minister on 15th June as one of the three thresholds for transiting from Phase One of the National Recovery Plan.

But it was uncertain whether the Covid-19 pandemic had turned the corner as the 13,754 Covid-19 cases last Thursday was followed by 14,554 cases on Friday and 13,899 cases on Saturday. Let us hope that the 13,104 Covid-19 cases yesterday signifies a beginning of the downward curve of one of the longest Covid-19 waves in the world.

However, the report of 278 daily Covid-19 deaths (with 99 Brought-in-Dead cases, bringing the total BID Covid-19 deaths to 5,022), which placed Malaysia as the world’s Top No. 4th nation in daily new Covid-19 deaths, is not good and more efforts need to be made to reduce the Covid-19 fatality rate to daily double-digit figures.

I do not apologise for my obsession with the Covid-19 pandemic and expectation that Khairy must produce results in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic as it posed an existential threat to Malaysia.

The primary reason for the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri and Pakatan Harapan leaders is the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, which has passed two million Covid-19 cases and caused over 25,000 deaths.

This is the time for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics to unite and overcome this common but invisible enemy, as the coronavirus has wrought unimaginable havoc on the lives and livelihoods of Malaysians and damaged the national fabric of Malaysia whether in homes, schools, universities, factories or offices.

All Malaysians want Khairy Jamaluddin to succeed in winning the war against the Covid-19 pandemic which poses an existential threat to Malaysia.

My views and criticisms of Khairy’s efforts in the war against Covid-19 pandemic has only one objective – I want Khairy to succeed and not to fail in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 27th September 2021