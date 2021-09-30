September 2021 is Malaysia’s deadliest month in Covid-19 pandemic with nearly 10,000 deaths – Khairy should not delay any longer and should explain Malaysia’s horrible Covid-19 death situation and what is being done to slow it down

September 2021 has proved to be Malaysia’s deadliest month in the Covid-19 pandemic with close to 10,000 deaths.

The Health Minister for a month, Khairy Jamaluddin, should not delay any longer and should explain Malaysia’s horrible Covid-19 death situation.

In his first 31 days as new Health Minister since he was sworn in on August 30, the number of Covid-19 deaths stood at the humongous figure of 9,550 deaths.

The death figures for August and September constitute over 73% of the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia, and what is most disturbing is that the death toll for September is higher than that of August.

In fact, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the second 14 days of Khairy’s tenure as Health Minister is higher than his first 14 days, taking into account that the incubation period of Covid-19 virus is 14 days although the Delta variant has shortened it to four days.

The following time-line on the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia is most disturbing:

17.3.2020 – the first Covid-19 death

31.8.2020 – 127 deaths

16.9.2020 – 128 deaths

31.12.2020 – 471 deaths

11.1.2021 – 555 deaths (Emergency declared)

31.1.2021 – 760 deaths

28.2.2021 -1,130 deaths

31.3.2021 -1,272 deaths

30.4.2021 – 1,506 deaths

31.5.2021 – 2,796 deaths

30.6.2021 – 5,170 deaths

31.7.2021 – 9,024 deaths

31.8.2021 -16,664 deaths

29.9.2021 -26,142 deaths

Khairy should explain what is being done to reduce the exponential increase of Covid-19 death rate or should we expect another 10,000 Covid-19 deaths in October?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 30th September 2021