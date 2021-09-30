September 2021 is Malaysia’s deadliest month in Covid-19 pandemic with nearly 10,000 deaths – Khairy should not delay any longer and should explain Malaysia’s horrible Covid-19 death situation and what is being done to slow it down

September 2021 has proved to be Malaysia’s deadliest month in the Covid-19 pandemic with close to 10,000 deaths.
The Health Minister for a month, Khairy Jamaluddin, should not delay any longer and should explain Malaysia’s horrible Covid-19 death situation.
In his first 31 days as new Health Minister since he was sworn in on August 30, the number of Covid-19 deaths stood at the humongous figure of 9,550 deaths.
The death figures for August and September constitute over 73% of the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia, and what is most disturbing is that the death toll for September is higher than that of August.
In fact, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the second 14 days of Khairy’s tenure as Health Minister is higher than his first 14 days, taking into account that the incubation period of Covid-19 virus is 14 days although the Delta variant has shortened it to four days.
The following time-line on the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia is most disturbing:
17.3.2020 – the first Covid-19 death
31.8.2020 – 127 deaths
16.9.2020 – 128 deaths
31.12.2020 – 471 deaths
11.1.2021 – 555 deaths (Emergency declared)
31.1.2021 – 760 deaths
28.2.2021 -1,130 deaths
31.3.2021 -1,272 deaths
30.4.2021 – 1,506 deaths
31.5.2021 – 2,796 deaths
30.6.2021 – 5,170 deaths
31.7.2021 – 9,024 deaths
31.8.2021 -16,664 deaths
29.9.2021 -26,142 deaths
Khairy should explain what is being done to reduce the exponential increase of Covid-19 death rate or should we expect another 10,000 Covid-19 deaths in October?