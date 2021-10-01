Khairy ended his first full month as Health Minister beating the world’s top 18 countries having the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in “Cases in the last 7 days/1milion population” and all the world’s top 19 countries in “Deaths in the last 7 days/1million population”

Khairy Jamaluddin ended his first full month as Health Minister the beating the world’s top 18 countries having the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in “Cases the last 7 days/1 million population” and all the world’s top 19 countries in “Deaths in the last 7 days/1 million population” (as Malaysia is ranked world’s No. 20) as illustrated by the following:
|Country
|Cases in last 7 days/1M pop
|Deaths in last 7 days/1M pop
|1.
|USA
|2,359
|35
|2.
|India
|126
|1
|3.
|Brazil
|541
|18
|4.
|UK
|3,541
|13
|5.
|Russia
|1,052
|39
|6.
|Turkey
|2,252
|18
|7.
|France
|561
|5
|8.
|Iran
|1,122
|23
|9.
|Argentina
|219
|10
|10.
|Spain
|339
|7
|11.
|Colombia
|206
|5
|12.
|Italy
|371
|6
|13.
|Germany
|655
|5
|14.
|Indonesia
|53
|3
|15.
|Mexico
|460
|29
|16.
|Poland
|158
|3
|17.
|South Africa
|194
|17
|18.
|Philippines
|1,062
|8
|19.
|Ukraine
|1,130
|21
|20.
|Malaysia
|2738
|48
We were yesterday in the world’s Top Ten countries in daily new Covid-19 cases and daily Covid-19 deaths.
During the one month and two days of Khairy as Health Minister, there had been 10,249 Covid-19 deaths, including 2,724 Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths.
This is just not good enough and I reiterate my call on Khairy to explain the question of abnormally high Covid-19 death rate in Malaysia, what is being done to reduce the high rate of Covid-19 deaths as well as to reduce the daily BID figures to single-digit numbers.