Khairy ended his first full month as Health Minister beating the world’s top 18 countries having the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in “Cases in the last 7 days/1milion population” and all the world’s top 19 countries in “Deaths in the last 7 days/1million population”

Khairy Jamaluddin ended his first full month as Health Minister the beating the world’s top 18 countries having the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in “Cases the last 7 days/1 million population” and all the world’s top 19 countries in “Deaths in the last 7 days/1 million population” (as Malaysia is ranked world’s No. 20) as illustrated by the following:

Country Cases in last 7 days/1M pop Deaths in last 7 days/1M pop 1. USA 2,359 35 2. India 126 1 3. Brazil 541 18 4. UK 3,541 13 5. Russia 1,052 39 6. Turkey 2,252 18 7. France 561 5 8. Iran 1,122 23 9. Argentina 219 10 10. Spain 339 7 11. Colombia 206 5 12. Italy 371 6 13. Germany 655 5 14. Indonesia 53 3 15. Mexico 460 29 16. Poland 158 3 17. South Africa 194 17 18. Philippines 1,062 8 19. Ukraine 1,130 21 20. Malaysia 2738 48

We were yesterday in the world’s Top Ten countries in daily new Covid-19 cases and daily Covid-19 deaths.

During the one month and two days of Khairy as Health Minister, there had been 10,249 Covid-19 deaths, including 2,724 Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths.

This is just not good enough and I reiterate my call on Khairy to explain the question of abnormally high Covid-19 death rate in Malaysia, what is being done to reduce the high rate of Covid-19 deaths as well as to reduce the daily BID figures to single-digit numbers.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Friday, 1st October 2021