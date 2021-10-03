Ismail Sabri should spell out the economic and social reforms he expects to be achieved in the first Hundred Days of his Keluarga Malaysia administration

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri should realise that more important than the 100-day ‘report cards’ of his jumbo-sized Cabinet Ministers (31 Minister and 38 Deputy Ministers) is his own 100-day report card as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia.
In his special interview with senior editors, Ismail said that views via social media of ministers’ performance in their first 100 days on the job will be used to tally their overall achievement score.
He said there were several methods that can be applied to obtain feedback and sentiment analysis, and cited the rakyat’s perception of ministers and professional surveys as some of them.
Will these apply to him with regard to his ‘report card’ as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia?
This is why I had suggested that Ismail Sabri should present a Hundred-Day Report Card by him and his Ministers to Parliament, as Parliament will still be in session for the 2022 Budget during the first Hundred Day of Ismail and his Cabinet, and that there should be a full debate in Parliament on the Hundred-Day Report Card by Ismail and his Ministers.
Does Ismail agree with this proposal, which would set a new standard of accountability and responsibility by his government and Ministers?
The Hundred-Day concept harks back to the Franklin Roosevelt presidency from March 9 to June 15,1933 during which a major portion of the New Deal legislation was enacted to deal with economic and social ravages of the Great Depression in the United States.
The only slogan which had been coined by Ismail Sabri since his premiership is that of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.
Let Ismail Sabri spell out what new reforms and measures he expects to be enacted in his first Hundred Days of a “Keluarga Malaysia” administration.
An evaluation of the success or otherwise of Ismail Sabri’s first Hundred Days as the ninth Prime Minister will include an assessment of the following eight issues: