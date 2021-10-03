Ismail Sabri should spell out the economic and social reforms he expects to be achieved in the first Hundred Days of his Keluarga Malaysia administration

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri should realise that more important than the 100-day ‘report cards’ of his jumbo-sized Cabinet Ministers (31 Minister and 38 Deputy Ministers) is his own 100-day report card as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia.

In his special interview with senior editors, Ismail said that views via social media of ministers’ performance in their first 100 days on the job will be used to tally their overall achievement score.

He said there were several methods that can be applied to obtain feedback and sentiment analysis, and cited the rakyat’s perception of ministers and professional surveys as some of them.

Will these apply to him with regard to his ‘report card’ as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia?

This is why I had suggested that Ismail Sabri should present a Hundred-Day Report Card by him and his Ministers to Parliament, as Parliament will still be in session for the 2022 Budget during the first Hundred Day of Ismail and his Cabinet, and that there should be a full debate in Parliament on the Hundred-Day Report Card by Ismail and his Ministers.

Does Ismail agree with this proposal, which would set a new standard of accountability and responsibility by his government and Ministers?

The Hundred-Day concept harks back to the Franklin Roosevelt presidency from March 9 to June 15,1933 during which a major portion of the New Deal legislation was enacted to deal with economic and social ravages of the Great Depression in the United States.

The only slogan which had been coined by Ismail Sabri since his premiership is that of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

Let Ismail Sabri spell out what new reforms and measures he expects to be enacted in his first Hundred Days of a “Keluarga Malaysia” administration.

An evaluation of the success or otherwise of Ismail Sabri’s first Hundred Days as the ninth Prime Minister will include an assessment of the following eight issues:

Success in the war against Covid-19 pandemic, as in bringing down the daily new Covid-19 cases to double digit numbers and daily Covid-19 deaths to single-digit numbers. Success in implementing the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the Prime Minister and the Pakatan Harapan leaders on 13th September 2021 to focus single-mindedly on the Covid-19 pandemic and reset the political landscape with institutional and parliamentary reforms. Progress in making “Keluarga Malaysia” a meaningful concept informing all government policies and measures. Promote the Rukun Negara principles of nation-building in a multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural Malaysia and requiring all Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament to declare full support for the five Rukun Negara principles. Greater focus on the war against corruption and kleptocracy in Malaysia, with the objective for Malaysia to be among the top 30 non-corrupt countries in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index 2030. A concrete plan to end the abuses and deviations of the New Economic Policy. Scrap the 51% bumiputera ownership requirement for freight forwarding companies; and A policy assurance to all non-Muslim religions that there will no law or government measure that will undermine Article 11 of the Constitution on freedom of religion.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 3rd October 2021