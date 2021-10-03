Probe the senior government officers and ministers as well

‘Syabas’ to the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the arrest of a chief executive officer of a company linked to the Customs Department’s uCustoms system project.

However, it is more than just the CEO of the company, as a syndicate can never operate without the help of senior government officers and even ministers who approved the series of payments since 2013.

These people should also be investigated, and if they are still in active service, they should be suspended from their services while both PAC and the MACC are investigating the cases.

We would also like to know if payments made to the company which failed to deliver the uCustoms system worth RM397.43 million were done with transparency and accountability.

It is a very serious matter how such a huge amount of RM272.99 million could be paid to the suppliers and Project Management Office, when the project had not been delivered within 86 months and five extensions of time had been given. It not only shows the incompetence of the company but also the monitoring agencies and the ministers who oversaw the project.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 3rd October 2021