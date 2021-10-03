The Penang Chief Minister YAB Chow Kon Yeow deserves commendation for the appointment of YB Phee Boon Poh and YB Steven Sim

The Penang Chief Minister YAB Chow Kon Yeow deserves commendation for the appointment of YB Phee Boon Poh, the Penang State Exco for Welfare and the Environment to lead the Penang Emergency Response team in regards to Covid-19 and for the appointment of the MP of Bukit Mertajam YB Steven Sim to be the Penang-Putrajaya coordinator for all matters in regards to Covid-19.

Ever since the new appointments, the cases have dropped as a result of the teamwork that the two leaders have done. YB Steven Sim had also increased the facilities provided to Penang through his liaison with the federal government. The important thing to point out is that the Penang State Leaders had placed the health and lives of Penangites first before any differences.

I hope the Penang State Exco for Health, Agrotechnology, Food Safety and Rural Development will stop talking about what has been done by her and now concentrate on getting Penang out of the pandemic faster. We are still not out of danger, there’s a lot that can be learned from YB Phee and YB Steven on what they have done to help both the vaccination drive and the hospitals that were dealing serious cases of Covid-19 infections.

The appointments have indeed made a difference seeing that the cases dropped dramatically. The drop in cases are definitely not simply a coincidence that it happened not long after the appointments were made.

Lee Chun Kit SA for Pulau Tikus

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Sunday, 3rd October 2021