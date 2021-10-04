The best news in Covid-19 pandemic in nearly three months and Khairy’s Hundred Day Challenge

We are now again seeing light at the of the tunnel in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday’s 9,066 daily new Covid-19 cases is the best news in the Covid-19 pandemic in nearly three months since July 8 when Malaysia had 8,868 daily new Covid-19 cases.

We have had almost three months of five-digit daily new Covid-19 cases since July 13, and yesterday was the first time that we have dropped to four-digit numbers.

It has taken us more than a month to drop from the peak of 24,599 daily new Covid-19 cases on August 25 to drop to four-figure numbers.

Will we need another month before we drop to three-figure numbers and will daily new Covid-19 cases drop to double-digit numbers when Khairy Jamaluddin marks his Hundred Day as Health Minister?

All Malaysians hope and pray for Khairy’s success in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

We have the longest Covid-19 wave in the world since the Sabah state general election last September.

When Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin declared an emergency to fight the Covid-19 pandemic on January 11, 2021, there were a cumulative total of 138,224 Covid-19 cases and 555 Covid-19 deaths.

When he resigned as Prime Minister seven months later on August 16, 2021, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths have increased to 1,424,639 cases and 12,784 deaths respectively.

Now we have a cumulative total of 2,277,565 Covid-19 cases and 26,683 Covid-19 deaths.

We are now ranked No. 20 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases when we were No. 89 when we celebrated our 63rd National Day on August 31, 2020.

Can Malaysia stop overtaking more countries (and in fact, be overtaken by others) and ensure that we do not reach a cumulative total of 2.5 million Covid-19 cases and 30,000 Covid-19 deaths by the Hundred Day of Khairy’s tenure as Health Minister on December 7, 2021 since his swearing in by the Yang di Pertuan Agong on August 30?

This is Khairy’s Hundred Day challenge!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 4th October 2021