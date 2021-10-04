Urge the government to have policy on all levels to ensure that all their buildings, assets, and halls are in fact checked regularly and have the necessary certificates

This morning, I submitted a motion under Standing Order 18(1) to the Speaker’s office to compel an answer from the Ministry of Health regarding fire safety measures in all Ministry Of Health (MoH) premises, whether hospital, or government clinics all around the country.

Yesterday there was a fire at the medical supplies store at Klinik Kesihatan Jln Masjid (Kuching) which destroyed more than 80% of medical supplies including medicine, vaccines, alcohol..etc and more than 40% of the physical building itself.

While we were glad there was no casualties, but such issue should not be looked upon as an “isolated case” as there has been fire breakouts in other MOH facilities all around the country including the deadly fire in Hospital Sultan Aminah, Johor that caused the loss of 6 lives.

On top of that, it is said that there are more of such government facilities including hospitals like Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Pusat Jantung SGH in Sarawak and Sultan Aminah Hospital in Johor have yet to obtain a fire safety certificate.

Under Fire Services Act 1988, there are 9 categories of premises that must have such Fire Certificate(FC) including hospitals, hotels, libraries, offices, shops, assembly, storage areas, hostels and factories.

The FC is important because the fire department will conduct a thorough inspection of the building’s fire safety system, such as fire alarm equipment, fire extinguishers and fire exits. This is to ensure that it works and can be used in the event of a fire.

That is why it is important that such health facilities must have the required FC to ensure safety of all patients and even staff especially during this pandemic where the hospitals are often congested with patients.

That is why I pushed for this issue to be properly debated and to get answer from the Ministry on 3 main items;

The Goverments’ immediate response to help the KK Jln Masjid (Kuching); How many government owned, managed, leased and linked buildings do not have a Fire Certificate, and how many do not even have a Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC)? Government’s efforts to strengthen fire safety measures in all hospitals and clinics all around Malaysia. This includes releasing the accident report on Hospital Sultan Aminah in spirit of transparency and accountability and to ensure it does not happen again.

Now that hospitals are packed due to Covid-19, it is even more important to make sure they are safe so that we do not put them in “flammable death traps” all around the country. The government must prioritise and even care for the health and safety aspect of their own civil service and patients during this time.

That is why I urge the government to have policy on all levels to ensure that all their buildings, assets, and halls are in fact checked regularly and have the necessary certificates.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Monday, 4th October 2021