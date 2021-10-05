Chong Chien Jen is DAP representative at the National Recovery Council to present the RM45 billion Economic Turnaround Plan to pull the economy out of the recession, including both Sarawak and Sabah

DAP has appointed Sarawak DAP Chairman and DAP National Vice-Chairman Chong Chien Jen as DAP representative to the National Recovery Council and part of the 4 PH representatives to present the RM45 billion Economic Turnaround Plan to pull the economy out of the recession, including both Sabah and Sarawak. The RM 45 billion fund injection to the economy to save both lives and livelihoods is one of the key clauses to fight COVID-19 and revive the economy in the Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) for Transformation and Stability between the Prime Minister and four top Pakatan Harapan Leaders in Parliament House on 13 September 2021.

With the nation suffering more than RM500 billion in economic losses since the first total lockdown was imposed in March last year, RM45 billion fund injection is crucial to get the economy back on track. Another key clause is the interest payment waiver of the bank loan moratorium for the bottom 50% of all Malaysians for a period of three months in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Constitutional Amendments As A First Step To Implement MA63 Before End Of This Year.

Apart from the economy, the MOU also focused on implementing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to reinstate the rights of the people in Sabah and Sarawak as per the agreement upon the formation of Malaysia. I have been informed of the progress achieved in the fortnightly Steering Committee meetings to ensure the timely implementation according to the timetable set out in the MOU.

Constitutional amendments to protect the rights of Sabah and Sarawak as enshrined in the MA63, are expected to be tabled before the end of the year. Such efforts were attempted by the PH government but failed when PH could not get the required two-thirds majority following the refusal of GPS MPs to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as legal entities equal to Peninsular Malaysia.

With the MOU and support from opposition MPs and the requisite two thirds majority, the long-awaited reinforcement and restoration of rights of Sabah and Sarawak can be implemented by the end of this year. Clearly this historic step can only be achieved with the execution of the MOU to ensure more development and progress will take place in Sabah and Sarawak so that we will be able to enjoy the same facilities and infrastructure as other regions of Malaysia.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 5th October 2021