Stop delaying and implement the previously-approved ECRL 2.0 alignment

The Minister of Transport, Wee Ka Siong, should stop delaying the implementation of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) by trying to revert the alignment back to the northern option. Every day that he refuses to accept the southern alignment is a day of delay to the overall completion of the project.

He should stop being so stubborn and accept the southern alignment that was approved by the Government in 2019 (ECRL 2.0), as it has more merits and credibility than the original northern alignment. The alignment from Mentakab to Port Klang (Part C) is the portion in question.

I am very curious why the Transport Minister is so insistent on reverting to the original route. Does he have other motives? Could it be that he or his ‘friends’ had vested interest in the original project with its northern alignment? Will the Minister reveal all the land acquisition that has to be done for the northern corridor and the current owners of the land that are set to gain financially from this move?

Wee must provide solid and rational arguments to back his decision and not resort to flimsy justifications, as public transportation is an amenity that is supposed to last for 100 years and building something sustainable and beneficial is crucial. He cannot simply dismiss what has been approved at his own whim and fancy.

Firstly, the ECRL 2.0 in 2019 manages to reduce the project’s original cost of RM65.5 billion to RM44 billion, by a substantial RM21.5 billion. Among the savings includes avoiding the Pahang-Selangor tunnel that is estimated to cost RM8 billion. The distance of the southern alignment is also 15km shorter than the northern alignment.

Secondly, the Southern alignment passes through the upcoming Pulau Carey port and Westport, which is more impactful than the northern alignment station ending at Jalan Kastam, Klang, not directly connecting through the port.

Thirdly, the northern alignment crosses the water catchment area of Selangor, something the Selangor government has repeatedly objected to and is trying to protect. Millions of residents in KL and Selangor would agree that we should not jeopardize the water catchment area. The minister speaks of environmental and social impacts but has conveniently overlooked this major factor.

Finally, the current plan (southern alignment) had already obtained the approval of both the state and federal governments in 2019, when the PH Government revised the ECRL route. All local councils in Selangor have been making the necessary preparations for the construction of the ECRL through the southern alignment, particularly Sepang Municipal Council, making this alignment ready to go, once Wee Ka Siong accepts it.

I strongly urge Wee Ka Siong to stop playing games and gamble with the people’s future, their needs as well as the economic development of the country as a whole.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Thursday, 7th October 2021