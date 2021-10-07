Appeal to the Sarawak Government to give all active businesses including the micro businesses in Sarawak the Special One-Off financial assistance of RM10,000.00 under the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 7.0.

When the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg first announced the BKSS 7.0 package in August, 2021, there was not condition attached to say that only small and medium enterprises are eligible for this financial aid of RM10,000.00. All businesses including the micro businesses during then were hopeful and looking forward to receiving the money.

The Chief Minister had in fact promised that the Sarawak Government will provide a special one-off financial assistance of RM10,000.00 to active business in Sarawak registered with SOCSO as of December, 2021.

It is disappointing to see that the Sarawak Government had suddenly made a “u-turn” by going against its words and excluded the micro businesses with sales turnover of less than RM300,000.00 from this BKSS 7.0 package. The state government now confines the BKSS 7.0 financial aid to benefit only Small and Medium Enterprises as per SME Corporation definition.

The micro businesses have also suffered greatly from the economic fallout as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and require the financial aid from the government to assist them to get over this difficult time. It is unjust for the state government to totally ignore their plights as these small businesses are also having heavy financial burden to pay for their operating cost including rental and wages for their employees.

Recently, the Economic Planning Unit Sarawak of the Chief Minister Department had sent out email to all eligible Small and Medium Enterprises the criteria to apply for the RM10,000.00 financial scheme which include the submission of the required documents and information latest by 22nd October, 2021 through Sarawak Government Portal: www.sarawak.gov.my.

Violet Yong Wui Wui SA for Pending

Media statement by Violet Yong Wui Wui in Kuching on Thursday, 7th October 2021