Khairy likely to fail in one of his Hundred Day Tests as Health Minister – keeping the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases below 2.5 million cases

The new Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, seems likely to fail in one of the his Hundred Day Tests on Dec. 7, 2021, i.e. keeping the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases below 2.5 million cases.

At the present rate of infection, we are likely to pass the 2.5 million-mark for cumulative total of Covid-19 cases by the end of this month.

The next question will be whether Malaysia can keep below 3 million total cumulative total of Covid-19 cases by Khairy’s First Hundred Days as the new Health Minister on Dec. 7, 2021.

When Khairy was sworn in as Heath Minister on August 30, there were a cumulative total of 1,725,357 cases. Since, then there has been an increase of 698,121 cases, bringing the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases to 2,323,478 cases.

Will there be any new policy or approach to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Saturday, 9th October 2021