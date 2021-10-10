Call on Ismail Sabri to honour Maria Ressa’s Nobel Peace Prize by pledging that no Malaysian journalist would be harassed, intimidated or penalised for carrying out journalistic duties to safeguard freedom of expression

Congratulations to Maria Ressa for the Nobel Peace Prize, sharing with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, for their efforts to “safeguard freedom of expression”.

As she said, the Nobel Peace Prize was for “all journalists around the world” as she vowed to continue her battle for press freedom.

I call on the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri, to honour an ASEAN journalist for receiving the Nobel Peace Prize award by pledging that no Malaysian journalist would be harassed, intimidated or penalised for carrying out the journalistic duties to safeguard freedom of expression in Malaysia, especially as this is one of the fundamental liberties entrenched in the Malaysian Constitution.

Ressa’s Nobel :Peace Prize should not only be an inspiration to all Malaysian journalists in Malaysia to fly high the fundamental liberty of freedom of expression, but to all Malaysians on the importance of human rights to realise the human aspirations of justice, freedom and equality for all.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Sunday, 10th October 2021