There should also be a Special Task Force on Teoh Beng Hock and other police custodial deaths as well as on the performance of the current Attorney-General to ensure that this is not about revenge politics but about ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to be done

There should also be a special task force on Teoh Beng Hock and other police custodial deaths as well as on the performance of the current Attorney-General to ensure that the formation of the special task force is not about revenge politics but about ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to be done. DAP has no objection towards the special task force announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to look into the unsolved death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim. which is an open admission of failure by the Federal government.

The current leaders of government had whilst they were in opposition accused the then PH government of not catching the murderers and charging them in court. Now that they are in government, they appear to have lost interest in Adib’s case over the last 20 months when no one was caught and charged for his murder. Only when reminded by PH MPs repeatedly of their promises on Adib, the government decided on this delaying tactic of setting up a special task force on Adib.

If there is a special task force on Adib, why is there no special task force on Teoh Beng Hock and other police custodial deaths. There is a need to seek justice on those who lost their lives whilst detained by either Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission or police. Every life is precious.

Further having a special task force on former Attorney-General Tommy Thomas on his allegations of judicial abuse and interference should in the interests of fairness also have a special task force on current Attorney-General Idrus Harun’s role. Idrus Harun had attracted controversy over the dropping of charges of corruption and abuse of power of several politicians who support the current Federal government.

Idrus had also gone against the King’s wishes in disputing his command that Parliament should convene meetings and that the Emergency Proclamation should be debated and decided in Parliament. This misconduct is equally serious and should merit the investigations of a special task force headed by a former Chief Justice.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 10th October 2021