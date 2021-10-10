Call on the PM to announce the measures the government intends to take to resolve both cases of Teoh and Altantuya

The announcement by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob that three task forces will be set up to look into the case of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the allegations of former Attorney General Tommy Thomas in his recent autobiography and the Pulau Batu Puteh is welcomed but he must explain why other cases which remain unresolved are not being treated the same way.

One such case is that of Teoh Beng Hock who mysteriously died in 2009.

Despite a finding by the Court of Appeal that Teoh’s untimely death was “as a result of or which was accelerated by an unlawful act or acts of persons unknown, inclusive of MACC officers “, investigations have yet to be completed even with the setting up of three task forces in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

This raises serious questions as to the effectiveness of such task forces, as surely investigations into the matter ought to have been completed after 12 years.

Those responsible for the death of Teoh must be charged accordingly and his family will be filing a suit in the near future in the High Court compelling the police to complete their investigations as it is beyond doubt that 12 years is certainly an unreasonable time to conclude same.

Ismail must also explain why there has been no conclusion into the investigations of Altantuya Shaariibuu who was murdered in 2005.

Although the actual perpetrators have been convicted, the mastermind behind the murder remains unknown.

As it is obvious that the said perpetrators had no motive to murder Altantuya, the failure to identify and charge the mastermind has given rise to a perception that there is a cover up, which cannot be allowed to continue.

The cases of Teoh and Altantuya must be resolved and it remains to be seen if the government of the day has the political will to do so as there must be finality and closure for the families.

The setting up of task forces is all well and good but whether they will bear fruit is another matter.

In the circumstances, I call on the PM to announce the measures the government intends to take to resolve both these cases forthwith, failing which the perception of a cover up will remain.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 10th October 2021