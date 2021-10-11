Task force on death of Mohd Adib should also inquire into the deaths of Teoh Beng Hock and Altantunya Shaariibuu as otherwise the Ismail Sabri government would be guilty of double-standards

The task force to inquire into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim should also inquire into the deaths of Teoh Beng Hock and Altantunya Shaariibuu as otherwise the Ismail Sabri government would be guilty of double-standards.

The next Cabinet meeting should enlarge the terms of reference of the task force into Adib’s death to inquire into Teoh Beng Hock’s death at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission premises in Shah Alam, Selangor in 2009 and Altantuny’s death in 2005.

Just as the Fire and Rescue Department director-general Mohamad Hamdan Wahid said yesterday, there must be a clear message to the public that the safety of civil servants, particularly frontline workers, is the government’s priority and responsibility, there must also be a clear message no government agency or VIP however high his political station, would be allowed to trifle with human life in Malaysia and that Malaysia is deadly serious about the principle of the rule of law.

We must leave no one in doubt that human life is seriously treasured in Malaysia.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 11th October 2021