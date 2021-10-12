6,709 Covid-19 cases yesterday fuels relief and anticipation that we can finally get a grip on the over-a-year long third Covid-19 wave but it pales into insignificance when Indonesia had been having triple-digit new Covid-19 cases for the last two days

Yesterday’s 6,709 new Covid-19 cases fuels relief and anticipation that we can finally get a grip on the over-a-year long third Covid-19 wave since the Sabah state general election last September.
If we can go below a thousand numeral a day in daily new Covid-19 cases, then we can expect to reach triple-digit numbers by Sunday on 17th October 2021.
This is subject to two caveats: firstly, the daily new Covid-19 cases can drop by a thousand numeral a day, i.e. in five thousand figures today and four thousand figures tomorrow, etc; and secondly, it still pales into insignificance when we consider that Indonesia has been having triple-digit new Covid-19 cases for the last two days, i.e. 895 new daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 620 cases yesterday.
What is even more serious, Indonesia is reporting lower daily Covid-19 deaths in the last three days, i.e. 52, 39 and 65 Covid-19 deaths in the last three days in Indonesia as compared to 74, 64 and 92 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia.
The respective Covid-19 death situation in Indonesia and Malaysia has reinforced my call for a full and frank statement by the Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, on the high Covid-19 death situation in Malaysia, particularly the high Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths.
It is long overdue that Khairy should explain the unusual phenomenon of persistently-high “back-log” Covid-19 deaths with the Health Ministry claiming that there is no new daily Covid-19 death but all due to “backlogs” – how this could continue to happen six weeks after Khairy had taken his oath as Health Minister.