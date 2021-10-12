6,709 Covid-19 cases yesterday fuels relief and anticipation that we can finally get a grip on the over-a-year long third Covid-19 wave but it pales into insignificance when Indonesia had been having triple-digit new Covid-19 cases for the last two days

If we can go below a thousand numeral a day in daily new Covid-19 cases, then we can expect to reach triple-digit numbers by Sunday on 17th October 2021.

This is subject to two caveats: firstly, the daily new Covid-19 cases can drop by a thousand numeral a day, i.e. in five thousand figures today and four thousand figures tomorrow, etc; and secondly, it still pales into insignificance when we consider that Indonesia has been having triple-digit new Covid-19 cases for the last two days, i.e. 895 new daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 620 cases yesterday.

What is even more serious, Indonesia is reporting lower daily Covid-19 deaths in the last three days, i.e. 52, 39 and 65 Covid-19 deaths in the last three days in Indonesia as compared to 74, 64 and 92 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia.

The respective Covid-19 death situation in Indonesia and Malaysia has reinforced my call for a full and frank statement by the Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, on the high Covid-19 death situation in Malaysia, particularly the high Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths.

It is long overdue that Khairy should explain the unusual phenomenon of persistently-high “back-log” Covid-19 deaths with the Health Ministry claiming that there is no new daily Covid-19 death but all due to “backlogs” – how this could continue to happen six weeks after Khairy had taken his oath as Health Minister.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 12th October 2021