DAP calls on MACC to explain why opposition lawmakers such as Warisan MP for Labuan Rozman Isli are charged but not pro-government lawmakers who switched their support from the opposition to jump to supporting the government or the Prime Minister

DAP calls on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission(MACC) to explain why opposition lawmakers such as Warisan MP for Labuan Rozman Isli are charged but not pro-government lawmakers who switched their support from the opposition to jump to supporting the government or the Prime Minister. Rozman had pleaded not guilty today to one count of graft linked to his time as Labuan Port Authority (LPA) deputy chairperson three years ago.

The chief commissioner Azam Baki said the MACC had opened 687 investigation papers between January and August this year, including 149 investigation papers in the “high-profile, public interest and sensitive” category, while 538 were in the ordinary category. However, MACC and the Attorney-General Chambers have consistently and selectively charged only those opposed to the government or the Prime Minister.

This lends weight to PH Presidential Council’s assertion that MACC has been weaponised as a political tool to threaten and intimidate opposition lawmakers to induce them to support the government, especially when they have a tenuous and unstable Parliamentary majority. Under the PN government, MACC is no longer seen to be an impartial, independent and professional organisation battling corruption at the highest levels, without fear or favour.

Even a former Inspector-General of Police the failure of MACC to act against political corruption involving MPs who jumped to support the government. The failure of MACC to act only confirms that assertions made by PH that government agencies, including MACC, have been turned into political weapons against the opposition. MACC must come clean on the five cases of political corruption involving party hopping by MPs subjected to inducements or intimidation, where MACC investigations fizzled out after they jumped to support the government, where no action was taken by MACC.

The spate of defections of Sabah State Assemblyperson last year, generated by Tan Sri Musa Aman. This attempt at a backdoor government in Sabah ultimately led to the dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly and state general election, which caused the 2nd wave of escalating COVID-19 infections nation-wide. Tan Sri Musa Aman was subsequently appointed as a Sabah State Minister; Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was recorded on audio, offering political posts and positions in Government Linked Corporation(GLC) in exchange for political support. UMNO Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah revealed that he rejected an offer to be Petronas Chairman because it was unconstitutional. UMNO Deputy President Mohamad Hasan rejected an offer to be Chairman of Tenaga Nasional Bhd; Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s investigation by MACC turned cold after Xavier defected and supported Muhyiddin, which former Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak said involved RM78.2 million; 5 PKR MPs rejected inducements or were subjected to intimidation to defect and support Muhyiddin namely Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sg Siput), Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri) and Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail. No action against those trying to trigger the defections of the 5 PKR MPs; Tebrau MP Steven Choong, who defected from PKR to support Muhyiddin, admitted that Muhyiddin promised him an official position that would provide him with a platform to rebuild the nation’s economy. Is this not an inducement for Steven Choong to jump?

Malaysia’s rankings in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index(CPI) declined from 51st in 2019 to 57th in 2020. The failure of MACC to do their duty professionally and responsibly when the complaint comes from none other than the former IGP, will only cause Malaysia’s CPI rankings to slip down further this year.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 14th October 2021