DAP calls on MACC to explain why opposition lawmakers such as Warisan MP for Labuan Rozman Isli are charged but not pro-government lawmakers who switched their support from the opposition to jump to supporting the government or the Prime Minister

DAP calls on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission(MACC) to explain why opposition lawmakers such as Warisan MP for Labuan Rozman Isli are charged but not pro-government lawmakers who switched their support from the opposition to jump to supporting the government or the Prime Minister. Rozman had pleaded not guilty today to one count of graft linked to his time as Labuan Port Authority (LPA) deputy chairperson three years ago.
The chief commissioner Azam Baki said the MACC had opened 687 investigation papers between January and August this year, including 149 investigation papers in the “high-profile, public interest and sensitive” category, while 538 were in the ordinary category. However, MACC and the Attorney-General Chambers have consistently and selectively charged only those opposed to the government or the Prime Minister.
This lends weight to PH Presidential Council’s assertion that MACC has been weaponised as a political tool to threaten and intimidate opposition lawmakers to induce them to support the government, especially when they have a tenuous and unstable Parliamentary majority. Under the PN government, MACC is no longer seen to be an impartial, independent and professional organisation battling corruption at the highest levels, without fear or favour.
Even a former Inspector-General of Police the failure of MACC to act against political corruption involving MPs who jumped to support the government. The failure of MACC to act only confirms that assertions made by PH that government agencies, including MACC, have been turned into political weapons against the opposition. MACC must come clean on the five cases of political corruption involving party hopping by MPs subjected to inducements or intimidation, where MACC investigations fizzled out after they jumped to support the government, where no action was taken by MACC.
Malaysia’s rankings in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index(CPI) declined from 51st in 2019 to 57th in 2020. The failure of MACC to do their duty professionally and responsibly when the complaint comes from none other than the former IGP, will only cause Malaysia’s CPI rankings to slip down further this year.