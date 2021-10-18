Malaysia has moved from the world’s Top Three to Top 12 countries in daily Covid-19 deaths on the first 50 Days of Khairy as Health Minister and he must improve further in the first Hundred Days on Dec. 7

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,145 new Covid-19 cases and 63 Covid-19 deaths – bringing the respective cumulative total of 2,390,687 Covid-19 cases and 27,921 Covid-19 deaths.

The number of fresh infections and Covid-19 deaths were the lowest in 106 days since July 4.

Today is the mid-mark of Khairy’s first hundred days.

We have moved from the world’s Top Three to Top 12 countries in the world in daily Covid-19 deaths on the first 50 Days of Khairy as Health Minister and he must improve further in the first Hundred Days on Dec. 7, 2021.

In terms of Covid-19 deaths per million of population, Malaysia is still the highest in ASEAN and Asia. We are ranked No. 20 among countries in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, and apartg from Ukraine, which is ranked No. 19, beat all the other 18 countries in “Covid-19 deaths per million population” including the United States, India, Russia and Brazil.

If on Khairy’s first 50 days, Malaysia could only go back to July 4 of the Covid-19 pandemic, on Khairy’s first 100 days on December 7, can Malaysia get back to January 11 when emergency was declared to combat the Covid-19 pandemic or will it have to be 2022 with Malaysia suffering “one wasted year”?

On January 11, 2021, Malaysia had daily 2,232 new Covid cases and four Covid-19 deaths.

Can we fall back to this position by the end of this year?

When emergency was declared in Malaysia in January 2021, there were about two million Covid-19 deaths and headed by (worldometer for 13.1.2021):

United States – 389,599

Brazil – 204,726

India – 151,564

Mexico – 134,368

UK – 83,203

Italy – 79, 819

France – 68,802

Russia – 62,804

Iran – 56,360

Spain – 52,683

Colombia – 46,782

Argentina – 44,848

Germany – 43,203

Malaysia – 559

We ranked about a hundredth among nations for daily deaths when the Emergency was declared on January 11, but we reached the top Three before dropping to among the Top 12 nations – with France and Germany now recording single-digit daily Covid-19 deaths, Spain and Italy recording low double-digit deaths and UK mid-double-digit deaths.

Daily double-digit or lower triple-digit new Covid-19 cases and single-digit Covid-19 deaths must be the Malaysian objective which Khairy must strive to achieve.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Monday, 18th October 2021