Ismail Sabri is wrong if he thinks he is doing a favour to his former party leader and former Prime Minister, Najib Razak, by adopting an inert instead of a proactive position on investigations into the Pandora Papers

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri is wrong if he thinks he is doing a favour to his former party leader and former Prime Minister, Najib Razak by adopting an inert instead of a proactive position on investigations into the Pandora Paper with regard to offshare financial abuses.

One of the personalities highlighted in the Pandora Papers is Najib’s adviser on 1MDB when Najib was the Prime Minister – Jho Low, a fugitive financier who masterminded the 1MBD scandal and wanted by Malaysia, Singapore and the United States.

Najib has claimed innocence in the 1MDB scandal, which the United States Attorney-General Jeff Sessions had described as “kleptocracy at its worst”.

If Najib is completely innocent of the 1MDB scandal – despite the fact that he was described in the US Department of Justice’s kleptocratic litigation in 2016 as “Malaysian Official 1” – wouldn’t Najib welcome an investigation into the Panama Papers where Najib has a forum to prove his innocence in the 1MDB scandal?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Monday, 18th October 2021