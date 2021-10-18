The failure of MACC to initiate an investigation but only cooperate with Bank Negara and other investigative agencies to probe revelations made in the Pandora Papers, is disappointing and reminds us of MACC’s past failure to act on controversies involving pro-government leaders

The failure of MACC to initiate an investigation but only cooperate with Bank Negara and other investigative agencies to probe revelations made in the Pandora Papers, is disappointing and reminds us of MACC’s past failure to act on controversies involving pro-government leaders. The Pandora papers may be the tip of the iceberg of illicit financial outflows into offshore accounts involving billions of ringgit and MACC should perform its statutory duty to act impartially, independently and professionally in a transparent manner.

Instead of acting to rein in the offshore funding practices, the government and MACC appear frozen into inaction when pro-government personalities are involved. This is the 15th case involving pro-government leaders or on itself that MACC have failed to act without fear or favour. Amongst the glaring lapses involving 14 other cases of abuses of power where MACC has failed to act are,

Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was recorded on audio, offering political posts and positions in Government Linked Corporation(GLC) in exchange for political support. UMNO Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah revealed that he rejected an offer to be Petronas Chairman because it was unconstitutional. UMNO Deputy President Mohamad Hasan rejected an offer to be Chairman of Tenaga Nasional Bhd; Tebrau MP Steven Choong, who defected from PKR to support Muhyiddin, admitted that Muhyiddin promised him an official position that would provide him with a platform to rebuild the nation’s economy. Is this not an inducement for Steven Choong to jump? Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun’s dubious ability to settle a bankruptcy suit for debts amounting to RM1.3 million, when she had declared assets of RM72,000 as at 20 November 2019 with a monthly income of RM34,000. She has refused to explain her source of wealth; The spate of defections of Sabah State Assemblyperson last year, generated by Tan Sri Musa Aman. This attempt at a backdoor government in Sabah ultimately led to the dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly and state general election, which caused the 2nd wave of escalating COVID-19 infections nation-wide. Tan Sri Musa Aman was subsequently appointed as a Sabah State Minister; Former Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal’s expose that the leader of the previous Sabah state government had awarded 700,000 acres of forest reserve land under Yayasan Sabah or Sabah Foundation to “friends and family”; Then Deputy Defence Minister Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, wrote a letter of recommendation for his own son to be appointed into the Board of Director of Pharmaniaga, a company under the oversight and authority of the Defence Ministry. Defence Minister Ismail Sabri had agreed to his Deputy’s recommendation; Then Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa wrote a letter of support endorsing a contractor’s bid to be awarded a huge highway project in Kelantan via direct negotiation; Then Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal promising to leverage on his public post to issue support letters in exchange for votes in the Bersatu Youth election; Parliament Public Accounts Committee had asked for MACC to act after exposing former Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai granting a RM149.5 million contract by direct award to a company partly owned(25%) by current Deputy Minister Wee Jeck Seng; The expose by former Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador of a cartel of corrupt police officers, including a former IGP, on the payroll of crime syndicates. MACC is wrong for refusing to act by reason it is an internal police matter. Corruption must not be settled internally but resolved publicly in courts; Granting of federal government contracts to office bearers of Bersatu at a Bersatu political meeting; Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s investigation by MACC turned cold after Xavier defected and supported Muhyiddin, which former Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak said involved RM78.2 million; Five PKR MPs rejected inducements or were subjected to intimidation to defect and support Muhyiddin namely Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sg Siput), Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri) and Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail. No action against those trying to trigger the defections of the 5 PKR MPs; MACC chief Azam Baki refusing to go on leave to ensure that there is no interference in the hush-hush MACC’s investigations following the arrest of three senior MACC officers for abuse of power and malpractice over the loss of US$6 million (RM25 million) belonging to former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

MACC must come clean and explain why there is still no action on these 14 cases. Malaysia’s rankings in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index(CPI) declined from 51st in 2019 to 57th in 2020. Failing to do their duty professionally and responsibly, will only cause Malaysia’s CPI rankings to slip down further this year.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 18th October 2021