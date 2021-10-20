Why was MP Tony Pua’s passport impounded and banned from travel overseas while Najib allowed to travel abroad when convicted?

Yesterday, the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) demanded an explanation as to why the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) did not object to the former prime minister’s application for his travel document despite a corruption conviction and ongoing criminal trials and how the government would ensure Najib would not abscond.

C4’s question is all the more pertinent as Tony Pua, then MP for PJ Utara, was prevented from leaving the country at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on July 2, 2015 for Yogyakarta although his passport was valid until April 23, 2020.

C4 has raised a legitimate public interest question which should be answered by the Attorney-General himself if he believes and upholds the rule of law and the principles of good governance on transparency and accountability.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 20th October 2021