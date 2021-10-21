Khairy should make a Ministerial statement on the first day of the 2022 Budget meeting of Parliament on Monday why Malaysia has more Covid-19 deaths than any other ASEAN country since he became Health Minister 51 days ago

I have made numerous calls on Khairy Jamaluddin since he was sworn in as the new Health Minister on August 30 to explain the high Covid-19 fatality rate in Malaysia but he has failed to do so.

I am again calling on Khairy to make a Ministerial statement on the first day of the 2022 Budget meeting of Parliament on Monday, 25th October as to why Malaysia has more Covid-19 deaths than any other ASEAN nation since he became Health Minister 51 days ago.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 5,516 new Covid-19 cases and 76 Covid-19 deaths and for the first time, Malaysia beat all ASEAN nations with the most daily Covid-19 deaths – as Indonesia had 28 Covid-19 deaths, Myanmar 28, Vietnam 72, Thailand 26 and Philippines the astounding single-digit of five Covid-19 deaths.

In the 51 days since Khairy was sworn in as Health Minister by the Yang di Pertuan Agong on August 30, Malaysia leads ASEAN in having the most number of 11,756 Covid-19 deaths, as compared to Indonesia (10,586), Philippines (7,647), Thailand (7,087), Vietnam (10,352), Myanmar (3,157), Cambodia (801) Singapore (191), Brunei (68) and Laos (33).

In fact, Malaysia is performing atrociously in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the last 51 days as compared to India, which was more than 42 times the population of Malaysia, which recorded 14,252 Covid-19 deaths as compared to Malaysia’s 11,756 Covid-19 deaths since August 30.

Most unbelievably, Malaysia has lost out to larger Asian countries during the last 51 days like South Korea (414 Covid-19 deaths), Japan (2,200) and China (zero deaths).

Khairy owes to all Malaysians a full explanation for the high Covid-19 fatality rates 51 days after he became Health Minister and when he expects to reduce the daily Covid-19 death numbers to single-digit figures.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 21st October 2021