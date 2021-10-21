No to Malacca Four contesting under PH, for they might defect again

It’s not always about winning. It’s also about principles and yes, especially in politics.

We cannot entertain the wish of Malacca’s four assemblypersons led by former chief minister, Idris Haron, who are reported to be eyeing to contest the state elections under Pakatan Harapan.

Politics is also about ideology and working for the better good of society, instead of just wanting power in any way possible.

But the four politicians defected for their own vested interests, triggering the collapse of the Barisan Nasional-led government.

And there is no guarantee they won’t jump parties again.

Elections, in a democracy, allow the rakyat to assert their aspirations and give them the freedom of choice.

Party defections undermine the asserted will of the people. This has been happening one too many times following the last general election and we, at Pakatan Harapan, cannot condone it.

In our case, defections didn’t just lead to the collapse of Pakatan Harapan but also brought about political instability in the country.

We have had three Prime Ministers in the span of three years and this has weakened an already battered economy because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So, let these four politicians figure it out for themselves. And let the people decide their political fate.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Thursday, 21st October 2021