DAP reiterates its stand on rejecting political traitors

DAP reiterates our position that the Melaka state election must be on the basis of constructive politics. During his working visit earlier this week, DAP Secretary-General, Lim Guan Eng, has stated firmly that Norhizam Hassan Baktee will not be accepted as a PH candidate in the upcoming state election.

This remains the case and DAP will not, under any circumstances, re-accept Norhizam who has betrayed the people’s trust. Several other leaders from PH have also voiced their disagreement on accepting any of the four into PH. Their opinion has strong merit and should be considered diligently by the PH presidential council.

The call to reject political traitors is not only based on ethical reasons. Empowering political traitors will have serious implications on the upcoming state government that will be formed after the election. No state government can function effectively if it comprises of disloyal figures such as Norhizam and his newfound friends. There will never be political stability even after the state election, as the anti-party hopping legislation has not been passed.

We have to build a strong and sustainable foundation under the PH banner so that we can govern effectively in the interest of the people. We cannot afford another round of political crisis after the state elections.

The ongoing controversy on the four former state assemblypersons joining Pakatan Harapan (PH) should be put to rest so that the election can focus on more important issues that affect the people.

Khoo Poay Tiong Assistant National Organizing Secretary & MP for Kota Melaka

Media statement by Khoo Poay Tiong in Malacca on Thursday, 21st October 2021