Khairy must explain why in the 53 days since he was sworn in as new Heath Minister on August 30, Malaysia had been having more new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths than Indonesia?

Khairy Jamaluddin must explain why in the 53 days since he was sworn in as new Heath Minister on August 30, Malaysia had been having more daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths than Indonesia?

On August 30, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia was 1,725,357 cases. Yesterday, it rose by 688,235 cases to 2,413,592 cases.

On August 30, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia was 4,079,267 cases. Yesterday, it rose by 158,567 cases to 4,237,834 cases.

This means that during the 53 days that Khairy had been Health Minister, Malaysia recorded more than half-a-million more cases than Indonesia?

Has Khairy any explanation?

But this is not confined to new Covid-19 cases, as it is also the case with Covid-19 deaths.

On August 30, the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths was 16,382 deaths. This increased by 11,852 deaths to yesterday’s cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths of 28,234 deaths.

The cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths in Indonesia on August 30 was 132,491 deaths. This increased by 10,629 deaths to yesterday’s cumulative total of 143,120 deaths.

Khairy must be reminded that it is not good enough to be a better Health Minister than his immediate predecessor, but he must ensure that Malaysia is not the worst performing nation in Covid-19 pandemic in ASEAN region.

It is a matter of concern for all Malaysians that Malaysia has not been able to reduce daily new Covid-19 cases to below 5,000 cases for 19 days since falling to four-digit numbers on Oct. 3, while Indonesia has been chalking up triple-digit daily Covid-19 cases for seven consecutive days.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,210 new Covid-19 cases and 96 Covid-19 deaths (including 21 Brought-in-Dead) while Indonesia recorded 633 new Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths – one tenth of Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 cases and 45% of Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 deaths when Indonesia’s population is more than eight times that of Malaysia!

Is Malaysia’s public health system so bad and pathetic as compared to that of Indonesia? Has Khairy no explanation?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 22nd October 2021