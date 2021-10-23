Why not revive the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail Project instead of suffering S$102.8 million (RM320 million) in abortive compensation loss?

Following the shocking decision of the government to revive the scandalous RM9.4 billion Trans Sabah Gas Pipeline (TSGP) and Multi-Product Pipeline (MPP) projects, where 88% or RM8.3 billion of the construction value was paid even though only 13% of UNAUDITED work was done, questions will also be raised why the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail(HSR) project was not similarly revived. The government needs to come clean on the cause of this scandal of paying 88% for only 13% of UNAUDITED work done, and the form of action taken against those responsible in the interests of transparency and accountability.

PH had proposed a better solution to be found through the cost savings of billions of ringgit from terminating these scandalous projects, and be returned to Sabah and the states involved in the form of much needed roads, water and infrastructure projects.

The revival of these scandalous projects have turned the spotlight on Malaysia paying S$102.8 million(RM 320 million) in the form of compensation paid to Singapore for aborting the project, the HSR should have been continued to bring about economic benefits to states like Johor Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and the Klang Valley from closer ties with Singapore. Many question the wisdom of the government terminating the HSR project by stopping only in Johor Baru and not Singapore, as well as paying RM 320 million loss in compensation cost despite its earlier public promise to continue with the HSR.

PH had not questioned the rationale for the HSR project but had wanted to relook at the exorbitant pricing and the cost structure agreed to by the previous BN government. The HSR project is not financially viable if its rail line does not pass through Singapore but stops in Johor Baru.

This is not feasible as it raises questions about the project’s financial sustainability as well as limiting its positive economic impact to the country, if the HSR does not stop in Singapore. There is no doubt that Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan will be the greatest losers from the cancelled HSR project.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 23rd October 2021