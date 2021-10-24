DAP condemns the announcement by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin banning all physical gatherings and social events related to the upcoming Malacca election

DAP condemns the announcement by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin banning all physical gatherings and social events related to the upcoming Malacca election, including launching of parties’ election machinery from October 25 to November 27. The ruling parties in government may be fearful of facing the voters for causing the collapse of the Melaka state government and the failure in administration such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession.

But the government should not allow such fears of facing the voters to violate democracy and take over the role of the Election Commission to conduct the elections fairly, independently, freely and in an impartial manner. If Khairy is indeed worried about the risk of new COVID-19 infections, he would not be allowing elections instead.

Khairy dare not do so because he knows that this would be unlawful, which is why he is resorting to such unethical and partisan tactics to benefit the government. Khairy is taking over the role of the Election Commission(EC) and making a mockery of democracy and the entire election process.

Khairy might as well run the entire election process and not the EC. Khairy’s ban reminds us of a Malaysia under total lockdown. Now that Malaysia is reopening again without any total lockdown, why is there a total lockdown imposed in an election campaign? Clearly this is a contradictory picture of one country, two systems. Why then allow an election to be held in the first place?

DAP will also instruct our lawyers to study whether such a ban and onerous restrictions of candidates meeting voters is lawful and in compliance with election rules and regulations. DAP and PH leaders will be meeting to discuss these unfair and undemocratic restrictions that are intended to handicap the opposition and facilitate an early advantage for the government.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Speech by Lim Guan Eng during the launch of the DAP Melaka State Election Machinery in DAP Melaka Headquarters on Sunday, 24th October 2021