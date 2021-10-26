Mixed feelings over Covid-19 stats yesterday – glad that number of new Covid-19 cases achieved another slow breakthrough of 4,782 cases but concern at the still high fatality numbers of 92 daily deaths

The Covid-19 statistics yesterday is a cause for mixed feelings – glad that the number of new Covid-19 cases achieved another slow breakthrough of 4,783 cases but concern at the still high fatality numbers of 92 daily deaths.

Although the new case count is the lowest in 125 days since June 22, we are reducing the daily new cases at an agonisingly slow pace.

Indonesia, for instance, had been able to reduce its peak of 56,757 daily new Covid-19 cases on July 15 to it lowest triple-digit number of 460 Covid-19 cases yesterday – all in a matter of 102 days when Malaysia is still in four-thousand numbers and far from triple-digit figures.

When Khairy was sworn in as the Health Minister on 30th August, there were 19,268 Covid-19 cases. Can he explain why it is taking such a long time to bring down the daily new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to triple and then double digit numbers?

On the Covid-19 fatalities, Malaysia is still on the high side as compared to other ASEAN nations.

When on Oct. 23 and 24 there were 42 and 46 Covid-19 deaths respectively, they held out hope that the Covid-19 fatality rates were being reduced, but these expectations were dashed with the record of 92 deaths (including 11 Brought-in-Dead) yesterday.

Khairy owes Malaysians an explanation for the high Covid-19 fatality rates as compared to other nations, and in particular, why there had been 5,751 BID (Brought-in-Dead) deaths.

When will BID Covid-19 deaths be a rare occurrence in Malaysia?

Can Malaysians expect the Covid-19 statistics to progressively, though agonisingly, reduce to double-digit figures for daily new cases and single-digit figures for Covid-19 deaths, and will these numbers shoot up again?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 26th October 2021