Ahmad Faizal Azumu should be removed as Youth and Sports Minister for his outrageous question to national diver Pendelela Rinong

Ahmad Faizal Azumu should be removed as Youth and Sports Minister for his outrageous question to national diver Pandelela Rinong,

Pendelela has answered Ahmad Faizal very well – she said she had shared her experience of sexual harassment involving her former coach in order to offer support and embolden other victims to speak up.

She said she wanted to encourage future victims to “be brave when I wasn’t”.

“I shared my ‘not so nice’ experience to give awareness to the public, and support for victims out there, who are always in dilemma, whether to speak up or stay silent.”

Ahmad Faizel has shown that he is not fit to be Minister for Youth and Sports with his insensitive question, which not only showed that he is unaware of the “Me Too” movement all over the globe, which highlights sexual abuse and sexual harassment – present and past – and which empower sexually assaulted individuals through empathy and solidarity through strength in numbers but demonstrates his attitude towards sexual harassment.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 26th October 2021