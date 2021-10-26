Health Ministry should produce SOPs for election for all the four phases of NRP and not just for one phase and ensure that there is no Dua Darjat in their implementation

The Health Ministry should produce standard operating procedures (SOPs) for election for all the four phases of the National Recovery Plan in Malaysia and ensure that there is no Dua Darjat in their implementation instead of arbitrarily banning all physical gatherings and social events related to the Malacca state general election from Oct 25 to Nov. 27.

While responsible Malaysians are mindful of the need to reduce the risk of new Covid-19 infections, the Covid-19 pandemic should not be an excuse to ban all physical gatherings and social events which comply with the SOPs.

The excuse by the Health Minsiter, Khairy Jamaluddin that his own political party would not observe the SOPs is not only an indictment of the lawlessness of his own political party, but the double-standards of law enforcement in Malaysia.

The Health Ministry’s abuse of power under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988 by banning all physical gatherings and social events related to the Malacca state general elections from Oct. 25 to Nov. 27 would not happen if the government does not carry out the heinous practice of Dua Darjat – one law for those who in power and another law for those out of power.

The SOPs for election for the four phases of the NRP must be observed by all political parties, whether in government or outside, and all government enforcement officials must apply the strict letter of the law.

Malaysia has become the laughing stock in the world when the de facto Law Minister cannot give an undertaking in Parliament that there would be no Dua Darjat and that the government parties would strictly abide by the SOPs.

Why should he raise it at the next Cabinet meeting and how would this ensure that his fellow Cabinet Ministers would not circumvent the SOPs for the Malacca state general election?

