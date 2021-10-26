Ahmad Faizal unfit as Youth and Sports Minister

DAP regards Youth and Sports Minister Ahmad Faizal Azumu as a sickening example of a man in authority who dismisses and disregards lightly complaints by women of sexual harassment when he questioned national diver Pandelela Rinong’s motives in bringing up an “old story” about her former coach. National diver and one of our sporting heroes, Pandelela Rinong said she had shared her experience of sexual harassment involving her former coach in order to offer support and embolden other victims to speak up.

Instead of sympathizing with Pandelela and investigate her shocking disclosures, Ahmad Faizal has chosen to not just dehumanize but also brutalize whistle-blowers and the victims of sexual harassment and assaults. Lest he forget these ladies are human beings and not mere chattels or property to be used and discarded.

Pandelela had shared on social media that she had a coach who liked to make lewd jokes, but athletes could not do anything about him because he had the backing of the head coach. Ahmad Faizal should not forget he has daughters and granddaughters that he would want to keep safe from sexual predators.

When Pandelela eventually did speak up, she said she was bullied as a consequence. Shockingly, Pandelela claimed that the coach concerned committed rape seven years later. As the two-time Olympic medallist eloquently said, “Most importantly, enablers and their backups shouldn’t be glamourised. Others may forget, but not the victim”.

Ahmad Faizal has shown himself to be unfit for the job of Youth and Sports Minister. Action must be taken to clean up sports and make it safe for women by acting not only against the perpetrators but also the enablers and backups who covered up such criminal behaviour and imposed a climate of silence and fear amongst the victims for far too long.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 26th October 2021