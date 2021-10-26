RM30 billion for SMEs will be made available out of the RM45 billion additional funding agreed to in the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU)

The RM 45 billion additional funding secured in the Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) between the Prime Minister and PH leaders, must be direct fiscal injection to the rakyat and SMEs, not diverted for crony contracts especially with the forthcoming state elections in Melaka and Sarawak. This was spelled out clearly and agreed to during the series of Budget consultations with the Finance Minister following reports that at least RM2 billion will be given out in the form of projects to contractors.

Whilst DAP has no objection to development projects to contractors, the government has other sources of funding and should not stand in the way of direct funds for the rakyat and SMEs. One of the main purposes of PH signing the MOU is to secure this RM45 billion additional funding in the form of direct fiscal injection to the rakyat and businesses and SMEs to save lives and livelihoods. Additionally the MOU required an unprecedented three month interest waiver for the poorest 50% of the population, which was finally agreed to by the banking industry.

For this purpose, at least RM30 billion of direct funding should be allocated for SMEs, with the remainder RM 15 billion for health, job creation benefits and financial aid for the unemployed. Some of the assistance to the rakyat announced by the government will come from the RM45 billion fiscal package included in the MOU.

This RM 30 billion for SMEs was also agreed to by the Finance Minister in accordance with the MOU. DAP hopes that the funds can be disbursed quickly before the end of the year to match the reopening of the economy so that businesses and jobs can get back on their feet quickly. In living together with COVID, let us work together to save lives and livelihoods.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement (2) by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 26th October 2021