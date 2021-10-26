There is no room for harassment, sexism or discrimination in sports

Horrible.

Instead he should be defending and commending her for speaking out, and make sure it does not happen to any other athletes as well.

Instead of questioning ‘why now’, he should really be asking ‘who else may be experiencing sexual harassment but may have decided against speaking up because of fear or any other factors.

Victims of sexual harassment are often traumatised for many years, some a lifetime?

That is why I applaud her courage for speaking out even though she still face judgement and pressure until today for doing so.

That is why I am disappointed that the Ministry cannot assure the safety of our young athletes, but also how the Minister himself has failed to see and address the issue from the right perspective.

He should order an investigation on the present situation at the ministry’s training centres to give assurances to the public, especially parents whose children are under training that no similar incident is happening today.

We should always provide a safe environment for our athletes from physical or mental abuse which will directly contribute to better performances on the field or in her case, the pool.

Even with the clarification by the Minister, this must serve as a lesson that such issue should not be taken lightly or even swept under the carpet.

We must empower the victims rather than question their motives and then do proper investigation to make sure it does not happen again.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Tuesday, 26th October 2021