Government’s willingness to set up Truth Commission must be followed by action and transparency

I welcome the response of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar that the government will study my suggestion of setting up a Truth Commission to establish why declaration of emergency only served to make matters pertaining to Covid19 worse as cases and death rates increased after that said declaration.

Since the government has expressed its willingness to set up this commission, I hope more details about it can be released soon.

A Truth Commission is an official body established to investigate a series of human rights violations, war crimes, or other serious abuses and aim to identify the causes and consequences of these abuses.

From this commission a report can be tabled and debated in Parliament. The report must also be made available for public consumption. This is vital so that other governments in the future do not abuse the emergency again. In that same spirit other similar laws must also be looked at to prevent similar abuse in the future.

Malaysians have the right to know why they lost their loved ones when the promise of the emergency to stop the surge never materialised.

The entire Perikatan Nasional cabinet must be held accountable for their incompetencies and politicking during such a tragic period in our nation’s history.

I hope the government will be transparent in setting up this commission and urge them to do so immediately.

Video link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L5Va9qYG47zClMaPS8HD5igouHCY6_EL/view?usp=sharing

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Tuesday, 26th October 2021