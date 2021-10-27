Authorities must be ruthless and swift with investigation into the misappropriation of Mitra funds

I urge the authorities to be ruthless and swift with their investigation into the misappropriation of the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) funds.

These funds were meant for the poor and the most vulnerable Indians in the country but instead was stolen. Those arrested must face the full brunt of the law to send a clear message that this must never happen again.

It is unfortunate that there are heartless Malaysians that are willing to rob monies that were set aside to help the most marginalised especially during one of the toughest times in our history following the onslaught of the Covid-19 Pandemic. This should never repeat.

The authorities must also be transparent with details of the case as it is of public interest. Authorities must be swift and unforgiving.

The question on everyone’s mind; are political elites siphoning this aid through their cronies must also be answered.

News reports that 60% of the grant allocation received by companies, individuals and foundations for the purpose of implementing socio-economic development programmes did not reach the proper target group is one of the greatest betrayal to our own people. It is unfortunate and damning.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement (2) by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Wednesday, 27th October 2021