Government must probe Pandelela’s claims to prevent toxic cultures in sports

In response to the recent remarks made by diving athlete Pandelela Rinong about sexual harassment by one of the national coaches in the past, the government must set up an independent investigation committee to probe the claims in order to protect sports activities and put an end to bad practices.

The government shouldn’t gloss over the issue and sweep it under the carpet like how the previous governments dealt with the same issue.

Recently, Pandelela shared on social media that there were incidents of sexual harassment, rape, bullying, and instilling fear in the national divers’ team. Besides, she also hinted that the perpetrator had backing from someone powerful to connive in the build-up of toxic cultures.

If Pandelela’s claims were true, her revelation would mean that the government at all levels, from the national divers’ team, Malaysia Swimming Federation, National Sports Council, and even the Ministry of Youth and Sports, connive in the build-up of the toxic cultures.

Given the severity of the situation that involved national-level institutions, how can the government downplay the problem and sweep it under the carpet once again?

Nonetheless, before the facts come to light, the public should not randomly defame the “accused” or influence public opinion to make moral judgments in the name of protecting women’s rights.

Given the gravity of the situation, the alleged crimes involved, and the damage brought about to the image and culture of national sports, the government has to immediately set up an independent investigation committee in order to thoroughly probe the allegations and set things right.

Chiong Yoke Kong DAPSY DEPUTY CHAIRMAN & SA FOR TANAH RATA

Media statement by Chiong Yoke Kong in Cameron Highlands on Thursday, 28th October 2021