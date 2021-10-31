Most meaningful to celebrate Deepavali on Thursday as yesterday’s 44 daily Covid-19 death figures lowest in more than five months and BID Covid-19 deaths becoming a rare phenomenon

It is most meaningful to celebrate Deepavali on Thursday as yesterday’s 44 daily Covid-19 death figure is the lowest in more than five months and Brought-in-DEAD (BID) Covid-19 deaths have been reduced to four, a step before BID Covid-19 deaths become a rare phenomenon in Malaysia.

Light is prevailing over darkness in the Covid-19 war, as the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and the Pakatan Harapan leaders, Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Guan Eng, Mohamad Sabu and Wilfred Madius Tangau on Sept. 13 had intended.

In the last five days, the number of daily new Covid-19 cases have been stalling, refusing to come down below 4,782 daily new Covid-19 cases recorded on 25th October, but all signs point to a further reduction in the Covid-19 statistics – where daily new Covid-19 cases continue to fall to triple-digit and then double-digit figures and daily Covid-19 deaths fall to single-digit number.

If Indonesia can in 30 consecutive days maintain double-digit figure for daily new Covid-19 cases, and falling from 50 daily deaths to 27 daily deaths yesterday (with daily Covid-19 deaths in the last 26 consecutive days less than the Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia despite having a larger population), it is time for Malaysia to pull itself up by the bootstraps and do better in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let us achieve new milestones in daily new Covid-19 cases, daily Covid-19 deaths and BID Covid-19 deaths by Deepavali on Thursday, and it is my further hope that we can achieve triple-digit figure for daily new Covid-19 cases and single-digit for daily Covid-19 with BID Covid-19 deaths no more a daily occurrence by the first Hundred Days of Khairy Jamaluddin as the Health Minister on December 7, 2021.

Indonesia yesterday had 620 daily new Covid-19 cases and 27 Covid-19 deaths, India fell to 12,541 daily new Covid-19 cases and 440 Covid-19 deaths (one per cent of its daily peak of 414,433 Covid-19 deaths on May 6, 2021) and China recorded 78 daily new Covid-19 cases and zero Covid-19 deaths, but Malaysia recorded 5,854 daily new Covid-19 cases and 44 Covid-19 deaths.

It is time for Malaysia to perform better than Indonesia, India and China in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

All Malaysians, regardless of whether they are Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans, Ibans or Orang Asli, will rejoice when Malaysia wins the war against Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 31st October 2021