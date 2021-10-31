The handling of the Timah controversy by the government raises serious questions as to the competence of the government in doing so

The Timah controversy has brought into sharp focus the extent of racial tolerance under the Perikatan Nasional government in Malaysia today and may well be an indication of things to come under the current administration.

It is most unfortunate that the issue has escalated into what it is with the whiskey manufacturers now considering changing the name if it’s product at the heels of pressure to do so from various quarters, including the relevant ministry.

I fail to see how the brand Timah can cause confusion or touch on religious sensitivities as it is clear, as has been explained, that it is related to the tin mining industry in Perak and that the person depicted on the brand was a British officer during British colonial rule in Malaya.

With the spotlight so heavily on Timah recently and the numerous explanations that have surfaced to explain that it has no connection with any religion, it is difficult to understand how anyone could be confused as to what it means, which raises the question as to why it’s manufacturers are even considering a name change.

On the contrary, a name change may lead some to erroneously believe that there is some truth in the rhetoric of those opposing the brand, which defies commons sense.

I am also of the view that there is no need to go into the legality of the brand as I do not think any law has been breached when the same was incorporated and marketed in this country.

Now PAS has announced the “good news” that the cabinet has made a decision that no manufacturer will be allowed to produce anything (brand names) that can cause unrest, especially in the context of race and religion.

No one will deny that acts which cause unrest, especially in the context of race and religion ought to be dealt with seriously but the handling of the Timah controversy by the government raises serious questions as to the competence of the government in doing so.

One has to wonder if PAS has anything to offer when it comes to current issues affecting the country such as how the pandemic has ravaged the economy and how it intends to overcome these challenges.

The Timah controversy ought not to have happened in the first place as it indicates sheer ignorance on the part of the government who, instead of educating those who are misinformed, further contributed to it becoming an issue from a non-issue.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 31st October 2021