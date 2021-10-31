Tuan Ibrahim is urged to create awareness on environment protection and climate change, and not to sensationalise trivial issue like name of a liquor

PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim said that the Cabinet has agreed to bar the production of goods with brand names that can affect the sensitivities of any race or religion, following the controversy over the name of the whiskey Timah.

I read his statement with great amusement. I also wonder whether Tuan Ibrahim understand the global and local challenges of his own ministry in the government, namely the Ministry of Environment and Water, and whether he is committed to the causes too.

Today the world top leaders and ministers of environment of the world are attending the 26th Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change or COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland. These environment ministers are discussing how to reduce carbon emissions and contain temperature rise at 2°C if not 1.5°C by the end of the century.

However, our Malaysian Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim is not only absent in this important world environment conference, his major concern in the country now is not on climate change but is on the name of a locally- produced whiskey and the names of other consumer’s products.

Is this the job scope of the Minister of Environment and Water? Is the name of a Malaysian whiskey going to cause the increase of carbon emissions in Malaysia or pollute the water sources in Malaysia?

As Prime Minister Ismail Sabri has said all cabinet ministers will be evaluated within 100 days, I wonder what will be the performance report of Tuan Ibrahim. Is he going to present the list of the brand names of the products which sound sensitive to Muslims and bar them to be sold in the market as his KPI for 100 days as Minister of Environment and Water?

I urge Tuan Ibrahim to uphold the objectives and functions of the Ministry of Environment and Water, to enhance public awareness on environment protection and climate change, and not to sensationalise trivial issue based on race and religion.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim DAP Deputy Secretary-General & MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 31st October 2021