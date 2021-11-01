PKR fined RM10,000 for crowdless ceramah is height of idiocy

The RM 10,000 fine on PKR for the crowdless ceramah in Paya Rumput, Melaka last night is the height of idiocy in the Covid-19 pandemic for the forthcoming Malacca state general election.

I would have thought Malacca PKR should be commended for coming up with a very novel way of electioneering in the forthcoming general election in Malacca which takes into account the paramount consideration not to worsen the Covid-19 situation and yet further the objective of free, fair and clean election – but instead, there was a $10,000 fine.

There is a ban on physical election campaigns and social events which involve physical contacts with the voters – but it immediately ran into trouble with the Dua Darjat phenomenon repeating itself as action had not been taken against the two former Prime Ministers Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin, who had flouted the ban through “disguised” activities in Malacca recently.

The ban announced by the Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, on Oct. 24 is not a well-considered and practical one, and should be cancelled immediately and replaced by SOPs especially tailored for the Malac ca state general elections – and this is why I have called for an immediate meeting of the Election Commission, the Ministry of Health and all interested political parties and NGOs on the matter.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is doing itself and its image no good when it failed to take action against former Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, following Bersih’s complaint that Bersatu’s Gerai Prihatin Rakyat, which sells sundry goods at cheap prices, was another “vote-buying” tactics and an election offence.

No wonder Malaysia is set for a plunge in the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2021 when it is announced in January next year.

Will MACC redeem itself?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 1st November 2021