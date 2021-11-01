The first report from the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Health, Science & Innovation tabled in Parliament

This morning, the first report from the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Health, Science & Innovation was tabled in Parliament. This report summarises the different subject matter that was discussed among all relevant stakeholders focusing on Covid-19 including the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) and external experts of the field including the Health and Sciences Covid-19 Advisory Group of Experts (EAG) lead by Tan Sri Dato’ Dr Abu Bakar Suleiman.
This report focused on the important theme of “Transitioning from Pandemic to Endemic Covid-19 Safely and Sustainably”.
Based on data provided by the Ministry, the committee made the conclusion that we are NOT READY to transition fully until all the necessary steps are taken including increasing our public health capacity, integrating technology and digitalisation into our public health approach, and mainstreaming our National Covid-19 Immunisation Program to give as much protection especially to high-risk groups.
Thus, our committee has put forth 10 recommendations for the Government to focus on and invest in before our country we ready to transition fully safely and sustainably on the main principles of:
On top of that, a comprehensive “National Testing Strategy” is important to facilitate a safe transition and provide guidance for testing frequency for all sectors and industries in our country.
In order for it to be effectively implemented, the government must:
Such comprehensive strategy is important to do localised control in case of an outbreak so that we do not depend on “nationwide full lock down strategy” which is not effective and sustainable as it has a high economic cost.
Even with this report, we will continue to scrutinise and monitor the implementations of these recommendations by all Ministries and agencies to give utmost priority to protect the health of our people and long-term health capacity of our country especially in view of future pandemics.